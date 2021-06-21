A wave from a weary steward / Picture by Jon Rigby

Picture gallery from Miserable Monday at #EastbourneTennis

The day started wet. And got wetter. And the upshot was that not a point was played by any of the top tennis stars who have gathered for Eastbourne's international week.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 21st June 2021, 9:06 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 9:08 pm

It was supposed to be day one of the main men's and women's tournaments but as the rain fell it oon became apparent no-one was going to get a chance to shine. So it is that a total of 44 games across the singls and doubles have now been planned for Tuesday. Take your seat early if you've booked one, and don't move all day! On this page and the ones linked you can see photographer Jon Rigby s pictures from a sorry, soggy day at Devonshire Park. Here's details of how the schedule has been altered - and how another big name has withdrawn.

1. Eastbourne Tennis 2021 - Miserable Monday in pictures

Soggy scenes from Devonshire Park, captured by Jon Rigby

The obligatory inside out brolly / Picture by Jon Rigby

The grounstaff had everything covered / Picture by Jon Rigby

Maska and macs / Picture by Jon Rigby

Jon RigbyEastbourne
