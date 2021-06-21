Picture gallery from Miserable Monday at #EastbourneTennis

It was supposed to be day one of the main men's and women's tournaments but as the rain fell it oon became apparent no-one was going to get a chance to shine. So it is that a total of 44 games across the singls and doubles have now been planned for Tuesday. Take your seat early if you've booked one, and don't move all day! On this page and the ones linked you can see photographer Jon Rigby s pictures from a sorry, soggy day at Devonshire Park. Here's details of how the schedule has been altered - and how another big name has withdrawn.