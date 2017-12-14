Parafix extend One-Day Cup shirt sponsorship

Parafix have agreed to continue their sponsorship of Sussex Sharks’ Royal London One-Day Cup shirt for a further two seasons.

The Parafix name first appeared on the shirt in 2017, and will now continue to adorn the pink kit throughout Sussex’s 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Europe’s leading converter and distributor of self-adhesive and flexible materials, Parafix have their headquarters in Lancing.

This latest agreement continues over a decade of support for the club from Parafix.

After signing the deal, Parafix’s Managing Director, Michael Punter said: “We at Parafix are once again very proud to support Sussex Sharks with their One-Day Cup pink shirts.

“We are also very excited to be associated with the potential capability of the talent assembled by the club. Good Old Sussex by the Sea!”

Tony Cottey, Sussex Cricket’s Business Relationship Manager added: “It’s very satisfying when a long-time supporter decides to continue their association with us.

“Parafix are an extremely successful local-business and this ties in perfectly with the direction the club is taking; namely striving for success with a core of local talent.

“I’m very hopeful that we will see the Parafix logo on display at a Lord’s final in the next couple of seasons.”