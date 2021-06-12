Young Sussex cycle speedway aces back on track

Action at the Kesgrave track

Six juniors travelled to Suffolk to compete in the opening stage of this year’s league.

Samuel Ridley went in the under-eights and managed to score 15 in the heats, only dropping a point in his first race. He went on to win the A final, taking home 25 league points that mean he is standing at the top of the leader board.

For Marsha Wickham, in the under-10s, this was only the second time she had competed on a very different track to the Hellingly circuit.

Junior Hellingly Lions, ready to get their two wheels spinning

She put in great effort against a very strong field and managed fourth in the B final and an overall score of 14 points. She is eighth in the league table.

In the under-12s were three Hellingly riders, Ayda Edwards, Dylan Geer and Harry Ridley.

This was a tough test with a large group of strong home circuit riders. The three put on consistent performances with maximum effort.

The final results saw Ridley third in the B final with 12 points, Geer first in the C final with nine points and Edwards third in the C final on seven points.