You wait 602 days to watch Eastbourne Eagles in action - then it's rained off

Practice sessions are still the only action seen at Arlington since 2019 / Picture: Mike Hinves

Saturday’s (May 22) meetings against Newcastle in the Championship and National Development League were rained off. The matches – stadium’s first competitive Speedway for 602 days – were a sell-out.

Eastbourne Speedway director, Ian Jordan said: “The track was absolutely bone dry yesterday (Fri). Paradoxically, had the meeting been yesterday we would not have been able to race because of wind speeds in excess of 60mph which blew down the board fencing on the straights.

“After heavy overnight rain in the area, the track was absolutely raceable until around 10.30am this morning. Our weather expert had indicated we would then have significant rain from 11am to 5pm. Following a cloudbursts at 11.30am and around 1pm, the track was flooded and unraceable."

Eastbourne Speedway have put in place the following refund arrangements.

Option 1: Simply transfer your existing ticket from today's meeting to the rescheduled Newcastle Double Header meeting, which will be confirmed within the next few days. This process will be automated, and you do not need to do anything.

Option 2: Request a voucher code to transfer your ticket from today's meeting for the next Championship fixtures (where availability exists) up to and including Glasgow. You will receive a free programme for the next two matches you attend.

Note: Ticket availability is now limited for the Poole meeting.

Please email Eastbourne Speedway at [email protected] using the same email address that you purchased your tickets with and we will supply you with a voucher code early next week.