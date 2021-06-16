Watch Eastbourne's speedway aces in action for just £10

Eastbourne Seagulls face Kent on Saturday/ Picture: Mike Hinves

The club’s second team – named the Seagulls – face Kent Royals in a National Development League match at Arlington Stadium. Club managers hope the attractive admission price will please existing supporters and tempt newcomers.

Club co-promoter Lee Kilby said: “We hope our regular fans will come along and cheer the Seagulls, some of whom may well go on to become fully fledged Eagles in due course. We aim to make these NDL-only nights a fun-filled, family affair to hopefully attracted lapsed fans and to attract a whole new generation to the excitement of Speedway.”

The night will also mark a landmark in Hailsham-based Nathan Ablitt’s career. He makes his home debut for Eastbourne in a match which will see two returning favourites in the team – No 1 Jake Knight and captain Richard Andrews.

Kilby said: “We have picked up three points from their two away matches so far and that’s an excellent start to the season. They’re aware that the last time Eastbourne rode in this league in 2018 they took the title. The league has changed a lot since then, but Eastbourne Seagulls know the standard we are aiming for.”

Covid-19 restrictions mean the match is all-ticket, which must be bought in advance via the club website. No on-the-day ‘walk-ups”, paying with cash or card. To purchase tickets click here Please note all season tickets and 10 match tickets are valid for this meeting. Everyone who has a ticket for Saturday’s match against the Kent Royals will also be entered into a prize draw. The draw will take place during the meeting.

Prizes: Winner: A 2021 season ticket (if the winner is already a 2021 Season Ticket holder, they will receive a 2022 Season ticket). Runner-up: Four match tickets for the match against Glasgow on July 4. Tickets for this Championship match are already selling fast. Third: Free hospitality package at the match against Leicester on July 11 for two people.

Pricing: £10 Adults / £10 Concessions. £5 Children (5-15). Free - Children (under 5).FAMILY TICKET: 2 Adults up to 4 Children ANY Age (up to 15) for £22.00

Eastbourne Seagulls: Jake Knight, Connor King, Chad Wirtzfeld, Danno Verge, Richard Andrews, Nick Laurence, Nathan Ablitt.

After the NDL match, Easbourne’s junior team will take on Birmingham juniors in a six-heat MSDL match. So that’s 21 heats of racing for a tenner.