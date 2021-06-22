Tsonga and Pliskova in action as racquets replace raincoats at Eastbourne Tennis week - in pictures
The clouds cleared, the covers were removed - and play could finally start on Tuesday as the action resumed at Eastbourne's Devonshire Park.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 6:58 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 7:00 pm
After Monday was totally washed out, the start of the action was delayed on Tuesday while the groundstaff finished the big dry-up after all the rain and there were plenty of stars to see. Jay Clarke, Karolina Pliskova, Alistair Gray, Harriet Dart, Elina Svitolina and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga were among playters glad to get out of the dressing rooms and into the action. See the best of Tuesday's pictures on this page and the ones linked.
