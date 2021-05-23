Tennis court spruce-up completed at Eastbourne venue

The newly refurbished tennis courts at Hampden Park

The planned upgrades to Eastbourne’s Hampden Park community tennis courts are now complete, and the courts have reopened.

The courts have been cleaned and treated to prevent moss growth and repainted in the Wimbledon Colours of green and purple.

The new painted surface, apart from looking fantastic, is an anti-slip one and prolongs the life of the courts.

Play begins

With the addition of better nets the whole tennis experience has been greatly improved.

The courts are being run by a small group of volunteers committed to delivering a pleasant and sustainable tennis experience in Hampden Park.

Tennis courts are expensive to maintain, which is why these courts have become a pay and play venue.

All income is held in a separate community courts account and will be spent solely on the maintenance and upgrading of the courts.

Staff are also committed to opening tennis to as wide an audience as possible, so all the courts are free to use every Sunday from 10am to 11am (booking is essential) and there are an additional eight hours of free court time spread throughout the week.

Also introduced is an off-peak twilight session for £5 per hour from 6pm to 8pm Monday to Friday.

There is also the option of an annual membership for up five members of a household for £40.

All courts must be booked via the online booking system to obtain a gate access code.