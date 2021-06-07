Speedway special - pictures from Eastbourne Eagles' cup win over Kent
Photographer Mike Hinves was there to capture all the action - everything from a broken collarbone to a man of the match award - as Eastbourne Eagles beat Kent.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:06 pm
Eagles took a huge step towards the next round of the Championship Knock-Out Cup on Sunday afternoon with a 58-32 victory in the first leg of their first round tie. See Mike's pictures on this page and the ones linked and then read the full report here.
