Eastbourne Eagles beat Kent in the Championship Knock-Out Cup / Pictures: Mike Hinves

Speedway special - pictures from Eastbourne Eagles' cup win over Kent

Photographer Mike Hinves was there to capture all the action - everything from a broken collarbone to a man of the match award - as Eastbourne Eagles beat Kent.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:06 pm

Eagles took a huge step towards the next round of the Championship Knock-Out Cup on Sunday afternoon with a 58-32 victory in the first leg of their first round tie. See Mike's pictures on this page and the ones linked and then read the full report here.

