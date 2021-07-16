Speedster Stevie is a Sussex champion over hurdles
Polegate athletics talent Stevie Kasparis is a county hurdles champion.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:30 am
The 21-year-old has had a fantastic year by becoming county champion in 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.
Kasparis won the 400m event at the championships at Brighton’s Withdean Stadium in a PB of 59.52. He triumphed in the 110m with another PB of 17.15sec.
It is a brilliant double and his coaches believe his future in athletics is very bright.
Kasparis is affiliated to Brighton & Hove AC and coached by Trevor Simcox. He is in his final year of a sports studies degree at Brighton University in Eastbourne. He ran for Eastbourne Rovers before he moved on to the Brighton club.