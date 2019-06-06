Softball team Eastbourne Bombers continue to go from strength to strength

The Eastbourne Bombers Softball Team are in search of a sponsor.

Their club president Rochelle has a passion for Softball and back in 2016, with no local team, decided to create The Eastbourne Bombers.

They train every Monday evening from 6.30-8.30pm from April to September and then move indoors for the winter. A club statement read: “It’s amazing to see the team grow from strength to strength, especially considering two years ago we didn’t have enough players to continue training during the winter period.

“It’s thanks to local businesses supporting us that we’re able to keep costs down for our members and provide equipment such as bats and gloves. We are passionate about the sport and would love a business to team up with us and spread the word and get more people involved.

“We even offer the first training session free to anyone who wants to give Softball a try.”

The Bombers offer a range of options for anyone looking to sponsor a local team in one of the UK’s fastest growing sports.

Email Rochelle at eastbournebombers@gmail.com, or visit: eastbournebombers.co.uk