Plodders ploughing through May races at a pacy rate

It has been a busy month of races for the Polegate Plodders as restrictions ease and more events return.

Many members used the first three months of the year to train for the spring and they’ve hit the ground running.

Mother and daughter Fay Stevensova and Shauni Wells did the Bewl Water 10k. Fay finished in 1hr 11min 41sec and Shauni in 1:30:31.

“The atmosphere was buzzing and everyone was pleased to be racing again,” Wells said.

“Conditions were less than ideal – very wet, windy and muddy, but it was fun.”

Conditions were worse as Liam Brooks, Martin Sales, Heather Long and Dave Moran did the Eastbourne Trackstar Half Marathon at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Organised by weruntheyrunirun, runners had to complete 50 laps of the track in wind and rain, but they were cheered on by a fantastic team of volunteers and supporters. Brooks finished in a time of 1:43:10, Long 1:54:05, Moran 1:59:39 and Sales 1:59:47.

Moran said: “When I started running, I never thought I would achieve a sub two-hour half marathon so I am over the moon, especially in those conditions.

“Thanks to the weruntheyrunirun crew for holding the event in these difficult times and a big thanks to the marshals.”

Brooks ran the Tough Runner UK Kent Trail Half Marathon around Eridge Park, he finished in a time of 2:14:47.

