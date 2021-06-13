Picture gallery as Eastbourne Eagles fall to agoinising loss to Edinburgh
Eastbourne Eagles hosted Edinburgh in Arlington Stadium's latest speedway showdown - but it all ended in tears.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 1:20 pm
A breakdown in the final heat cost the Eagles victory - that after their team selection had been disrupted by a rider needing to isolate after a notification from track and trace. Read the full report here and see Mike Hinves' array of pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Eagles latest in the Eastbourne Herald and Sussex Express on Friday.
Page 1 of 5