New event planned for Eastbourne next year

Eastbourne’s newest event, the Seafront Soapbox Race, has been given the green light to bring all of the fun of the Wacky Races to the town next year.

The council says the new Easter Monday event will provide the perfect pit stop for the bank holiday on April 13, with a range of crazy creations and novelty acts, all taking full advantage of the thrilling inclines that mark the winding road around the start of the South Downs.

Entries are now open to fearless pilots and creative engineers looking to build ridiculous homemade, engineless crafts, propelled simply by gravity and ingenuity for a race winning finish.

As well as enjoying a bumper bank holiday ride through chicanes, ramps and obstacles, daring drivers can look forward to a crash landing finish in hay bales for maximum fun, as well as potential cash prizes for the Fastest Soapbox and Wackiest Creation.

Eastbourne council tourism boss Phil Evans said, “We’ve had marathon runners, Tour of Britain cyclists and the VW Campers all take advantage of this iconic, winding seafront route, and now we’re super excited to bring our own alternative F1 to the Easter weekend.

“Whether it’s to set yourself an engineering challenge, to raise money for charity, or simply enjoy a day of thrills and spills and carnival atmosphere, then this is your chance to get creative, dress up and hurtle down to Eastbourne seafront for the chance to claim the winner’s podium.”

Soapbox carts were once a popular childhood pastime, originally made from soap crates, with the addition of items such as pram wheels and rope for steering, using body weight and gravity to pick up speeds downhill.

These crafty creations have since been upscaled and popularised with innovative and colourful comedic designs for modern day soapbox derbys, such as the Red Bull Soapbox Race.

Top design tips for speed include use a solid and robust base, strong wheels and axles are key, avoid use of heavy design materials, keep the driver’s seat low to prevent toppling over and improve speed, use aerodynamics to minimise drag or alternatively, aim for maximum cheers with a crowd-pleasing wild and wacky creation for the ultimate bumper ride.

With cash prizes for the Fastest Soapbox and Wackiest Creation, teams of up to six people can compete and enter their homemade craft for just £25.

Eastbourne’s Seafront Soapbox on Monday 13 April is supported by sponsor Euro Self Drive, with many more opportunities for businesses to get involved, either by submitting a team or sponsoring the event. The race route will run from Dukes Drive down to the finish line by Helen Garden.

Entries are now open on a first come, first served basis, with entry forms and sponsorship forms available online at www.visiteastbourne.com/seafront-soapbox