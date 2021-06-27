Lianne is one happy Hailsham Harrier

The long distance paths of the Wealdway and the Vanguard way hosted the perfect distances for the Weald 50Km Ultra Trail race and the Weald Trail Half Marathon at the weekend.

With both races starting and finishing at Chiddingly School, seven Hailsham Harriers took part in the Weald Trail Half Marathon whilst two brave Harriers took on the 50km Ultra distance.

Final results in the Half Marathon were, Lianne Leakey 1:48:54, Carl Barton 1:50:32, Chris Little 2:21:26, Doug Wood 2:21:29, Victoria Little 2:31:17, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 2:31:21 and Katie Manley 2:57:09.

And final results in the 50km Ultra marathon were, Mark Pope 6:02:22 and Jenny Katsoni 6:14:09.

All runners received a beautiful, handmade coffee mug along with a bespoke finishers medal as pictured here by race winner Lianne Leakey and team mate Carl Barton.

Meanwhile, starting at Cross In Hand Rugby Club and organised by Heathfield Road Runners, the Heathfield Midsummer 10k attracted close to 100 runners, including a good turnout from Hailsham Harriers.

Despite humid conditions, the hilly, undulating 10k route which follows narrow country lanes around the quiet villages of Cross In Hand and Waldron, was won by Hailsham Harrier Ross Brocklehurst in an impressive 35:53.

Lianne Leakey crossed the line as third place lady in 43:18, with Chris Shoult in 46:24, Helen O’Sullivan 46:32, Andy Ruffell 46:53, Gary Smith 51:20, Maria Smith 51:40, Frances Delves 57:03, Darren Gillett 1:03:53, Ros Thomson 1:09:27 and Julie Lewis-Clements 1:12:05.

Ross Brocklehurst, Lianne Leakey, Helen O’Sullivan and Frances Delves also achieved first prize in their age categories.

All runners received a finishers medal highlighting the vital importance of recycling.