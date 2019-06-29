Karolina Pliskova and Taylor Fritz land the top prizes at Eastbourne

Karolina Pliskova and Taylor Fritz claimed the singles titles on a scorching hot Finals Day at the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

Pliskova, the world No 3 blitzed Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4 to win her second Eastbourne title in fine style in front of a packed centre court crowd.

The 27-year-old Czech player didn’t lose a set all week at Devonshire Park and will head to Wimbledon next week full of confidence after she sealed victory in the final against the Kerber in 71 minutes.

Pliskova said, “All week I was playing quite perfect.”

In the men’s event, Fritz, 21, won his first ATP title with an impressive 6-3 6-4 triumph over fellow American Sam Querrey.

Fritz displayed great variety in his match and had too much for World No 68 Querrey, who is still easing way back after an injury lay-off.

“It’s, like, it’s unbelievable,” said the World No 42. “The feeling still hasn’t fully set in.”

Hao-Ching and Latisha Chan won the Eastbourne International women’s doubles following a comeback, win 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 against Kirsten Flipkens and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. This is the sisters’ 13th doubles title together.