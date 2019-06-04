Johanna Konta through to semi-finals as remarkable run at French Open continues

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta continued her remarkable run at the French Open as she beat Sloane Stephens to advanced to the semi-finals.

Konta produced some of the best tennis of her career to beat the American seventh seed 6-1 6-4.

Stephens was the favourite going into the match and won the 2017 US Open as well as reaching the final in Paris last year.

“To play on the new Chatrier court against a top player and at the level I did, I’m really proud of myself,” said Konta.

“It’s hard to say if it was one of the best matches of my career, but dealing with conditions out here and against an opponent like Sloane who can run away with it, I was pleased to get her on the back foot and control the points a little bit.”

The British No 1, seeded 26th at Roland Garros, will now play either Croatian Petra Martic or Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the last four.

Konta has previously reached Grand Slam semi-finals at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Until this year, Konta had never previously won a match in the main draw of the French Open.