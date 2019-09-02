Johanna Konta reaches US Open quarter-finals for the first time ever

Johanna Konta has reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time after beating Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

British number one Konta fought back from a set and 3-1 down to record her first US Open round of 16 victory, and has now reached the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams.

It is also now three consecutive Grand Slam quarter finals for the 28-year-old, after reaching the French Open semi finals and the Wimbledon quarter finals earlier this year.

The Eastbourne resident became the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1983 to progress to the quarter-finals in New York after beating Pliskova, an opponent who had won six of their last seven tour-level clashes.

The Czech third seed served 16 aces and won an impressive 78% of her first serves, but nine double faults and a disappointing 30% win rate off her second serves gave Konta an opportunity.

The Brit only served five aces, but a more assured performance with less errors saw her through to an impressive victory and booked her ticket in the quarter-final.

Konta will face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight on Tuesday, an opponent who currently has a 3-0 record over the British 16th seed.