It's 97 years old - and Eastbourne bowls open is back this weekend

The Eastbourne open bowls touranment returns this Sunday.

Mike Taylor has organised the open for the past 20 years and is men’s captain of Eastbourne Bowling Club.

He said: “It started in 1924 as a men-only event and the idea was for local bowlers to play competitively against visitors to the town and make new and lasting friendships.

“The ladies had their own event which began in 1931 but became integrated with us in 2014.

“Other than the second world war years, last year was the first time the event did not run, Covid causing its cancellation.

“We run on the bowling greens around the town - this year Eastbourne BC is the HQ but we are also using the facilities of Gildredge Park BC, Hampden Park BC, Motcombe Gardens BC, Parade BC and Royal Sovereign BC.

“We attract about 50 per cent of our entry from outside the Eastbourne area and have a loyal band of support from Leicester each year.

“Historically the event was opened by the Mayor bowling the first woods. In latter years this has been replaced by a ‘mini competition’ between the mayor and long-term sponsors, Wendy and Neil Kirby of Langham Hotel).

“Covid very nearly caused us to cancel again this year and we have had to alter our plans for our social evening.