International ace boosts bowlers in Eastbourne

Lorraine Kuhler

International bowler Lorraine Kuhler is coming to Eastbourne for the Bowls Big Weekend.

Kuhler, 31, will join town MP Caroline Ansell and Mayor Pat Rodohan at Gildredge Park BC on Monday as part of a national drive to attract new people to the sport.

It aims to provide an opportunity for everyone to give bowls a try.

Kuhler plays bowls for the England team and is selected for the next World Cup to be played on the Gold Coast in Australia.

She won gold in the Atlantic Championships in 2019, has national titles in pairs and triples team bowling, and has medalled in the European Championship and the Hong Kong Classic.

Gildredge Park head coach Marilyn Doust said: “I enjoyed playing so much that I decided to qualify as a coach.

“I love coaching new players and seeing them improve and become competitive bowlers. It really is a sport for everyone.”

Up and down the country more than 650 bowls clubs will open their doors to people who want to try a new sport, have fun and meet new people.

Clubs have been working hard to ensure all events are Covid secure and safe for everyone.

There will be fun bowling games, help in learning how to play, refreshments, and fun competitions.

Anyone of any age is invited to come along to Gildredge Park between 10am and 4pm and have a free try at bowls.

All equipment is provided – all that’s needed are flat-soled shoes. Full details may be seen at www.

gildredgeparkbowls.com

Gildredge Park Bowls Club have around 200 members who bowl on two large greens in Gildredge Park, Eastbourne. The club celebrated their centenary in 2020.

They welcome everyone and have a year-round programme of bowls and social activities.

Bowls and para-bowls are played at the Commonwealth games with England, Scotland and Wales winning a total of 11 medals in the bowls events at the 2018 games in Australia.