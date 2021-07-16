Hellingly Lions prove speedy in Suffolk

Hellingly Lions on the track in Suffolk

Hellingly Lions Cycle Speedway Club took part in round two of the BYJ League season as they travelled to the Somersham track in Suffolk.

Sam Ridley in under-eights went through the card with four wins in the heats, then won the A final adding another 25 grand prix points and leaving him top of the standings on a maximum 50 points from two rounds.

Ioan Watts (under-tens) put in a great effort against a strong field and was second in the C final for eight GP points.

Action from the Lions' latest fixture

In the under-12s Dylan Geer and Harry Ridley found the larger fast track tough, but they did give maximum effort.

Ridley was second in the C final for eight GP points and Geer was fourth for six points.

In the under-14s, Paul Edwards was joined by Harry Sefton and Kai Lopez-Davis.

The inexperienced trio faced a strong field of experienced riders but Edwards and Sefton both made the B final.

Edwards was second to take away 13 GP points and Sefton was third for 12.