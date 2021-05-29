Hailsham Harriers in a hurry at Rye race

As the race celebrated its tenth anniversary, the sun shone for the nine Harriers as they tackled the rolling hills and country lanes.

Graham Woolley romped home first for the Harriers and was eighth male in 1:05:34. Lianne Leakey took second place for the ladies in 1:11:29, first in age. Helen O’Sullivan in 1:15:38, Evgenia Hall 1:23:40, Chris Foxy 1:21:55, Gary Smith 1:23:48, Frances Delves 1:35:22 also first in age, Norman Harris 1:50:10 and Maria Stanford 2:05:24.