Hailsham Harriers in a hurry at Rye race
There was a welcome return to ‘live’ racing for Hailsham Harriers at Peasmarsh, near Rye, where 111 runners took part in the challenging Rye ten-mile race organised by the Nice Work events team.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 11:15 am
As the race celebrated its tenth anniversary, the sun shone for the nine Harriers as they tackled the rolling hills and country lanes.
Graham Woolley romped home first for the Harriers and was eighth male in 1:05:34. Lianne Leakey took second place for the ladies in 1:11:29, first in age. Helen O’Sullivan in 1:15:38, Evgenia Hall 1:23:40, Chris Foxy 1:21:55, Gary Smith 1:23:48, Frances Delves 1:35:22 also first in age, Norman Harris 1:50:10 and Maria Stanford 2:05:24.
See hailsham-harriers.org.uk for more