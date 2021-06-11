Hailsham and Meads tennis teams serve up fine results
Hailsham Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team played their rearranged match in the Wilson Sandford Doubles League with Meads third team in Eastbourne.
The ladies followed up their strong performance in the last match with an even more emphatic 4-0 win.
First pair Narun Chea and Georgia Lee took on Meads’ Debbie Jolly and Anne Winn, only losing one game in that leg – the score 6-1, 6-0.
Meanwhile the second pair Chris Packham and Mary Srey were up against Meads’ first pair Terry Marzoli and Elaine Taylor.
The Hailsham pair won the first set 6-2 before the Meads pair came back to win the second 6-4. In the championship tie-breaker, Hailsham prevailed 10-3.
In the reverse legs, Narun and Georgia overcame Terri and Elaine 6-3, 6-1, while Chris and Mary had a more comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory over Debbie and Anne.
This weekend,, the ladies first team will be up against Cooden Beach second team.
MEADS TC
Crawley TC 1 Meads Ladies 2nds 3;
Meads Ladies 2nds 4 Hurstpierpoint 0
Meads ladies second team are sitting pretty at the top of their division after a pair of thumping victories.
Crawley were defeated 3-1 with Clare Greenwell and Brigid Argyle losing their first match before bouncing back strongly to win their second.
Mary Thorn and Wendy Lambert produced a straight sets victory in their first contest before taking part in an epic battle in their second encounter. With the match going into a first-to-ten third-set tie break Thorn and Lambert were 9-4 down before launching an astonishing comeback to triumph 11-9.
The team went one better in their fixture against Hurstpierpoint, winning 4-0. Brigid Argyle and Clare Greenwell were in ruthless form, conceding just five games in two straight sets victories, while Mary Thorn and Wendy Lambert showed great composure in winning one match in straight sets before an arduous battle in their second match saw them come through in a tense third set tie break.