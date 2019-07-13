Full strength Eastbourne Speedway team ready to face Sheffield

A full strength Eastbourne team heads to South Yorkshire on Sunday (July 14) seeking to inflict a second successive home defeat on Sheffield.

The Fineprint Eagles are at full strength as they see points on the road against the club fourth in the Championship league table.

Captain Edward Kennett is back in the No 1 race-jacket.

Last Sunday (July 7), Sheffield’s unbeaten home record was lowered by Redcar.

Eastbourne co-promoter Trevor Geer said: “We are on the fringes of the Play Offs race and need points away from Arlington.

“Sheffield will want to bounce back but we must try and capitalise on the knock to their confidence they suffered last week.

The match begins at 5.30pm.

Eastbourne: Edward Kennett, Ben Morley, Kyle Newman, Lewi Kerr, Richard Lawson, Alfie Bowtell, Georgie Wood.