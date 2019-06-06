French Open: Rain delays Johanna Konta’s bid for a first Grand Slam final

Johanna Konta’s French Open semi-final against Marketa Vondrousova has been postponed until tomorrow (Friday) because of rain at Roland Garros.

No singles action was possible on Wednesday, meaning the quarter-finals that had been scheduled were delayed until today.

To be fair to the women’s players in the top half of the draw, which includes defending champion Simona Halep, both semi-finals will now be played on Friday with the final on Saturday.

Another headache for tournament organisers is that, although Thursday’s weather is good, more rain is expected on Friday.

Tournament director Guy Forget said: “The schedule of the bad weather on Friday we know is a possibility. I just left the room to see the different options that we have. None of them are ideal because we have the ladies’ and the men’s to be played.

“We could play on two courts, on three courts, but at one point it’s a call we’re going to have to make. We have, of course, the match with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, which is the one that a lot of people are waiting for.

“But we have two big finals, the women’s and the men’s, and we want to make the best we can so they can be played.”