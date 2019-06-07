French Open agony for Johanna Konta as Marketa Vondrousova advances to final

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta will look back on missed opportunities as she suffered a painful loss to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals of the French Open.

Konta’s fine run at Roland Garros ended with a 7-5 7-6 (7-2) defeat by the unseeded 19-year-old as she missed out on becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since 1977.

Konta, 28, was the dominant force in the first set but paid a hefty price for missing three first-set points - on of which was an open volley at the net into an empty court which she lashed well wide.

Konta had led 5-3 in both sets but Vondrousova battled back to advance to the final, where she will face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

The British No 1 had never won a main-draw match at the Paris venue before this tournament.

She was bidding to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon 42 years ago.