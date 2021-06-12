Freemasons support Eastbourne Hockey Club

Eastbourne Hockey Club show off their new kit, courtesy of the freemasons' donation

Funds raised totalling £753.36 enabled the purchase of essential equipment modelled on the right by goalkeeper, Kitty Vogels.

The other picture shows Trefor Williams, of the Tyrian Lodge, presenting the funds to junior coordinator and co-chair Tasha Hookway, club-schools coordinator Claire Bracuti, and Kitty Vogels at the Saffrons, Eastbourne.