Freemasons support Eastbourne Hockey Club
Continuing with their support of local youth projects, Tyrian Lodge of Freemasons were thrilled to be able to make a presentation to Eastbourne Hockey Club’s youth section.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 2:00 pm
Funds raised totalling £753.36 enabled the purchase of essential equipment modelled on the right by goalkeeper, Kitty Vogels.
The other picture shows Trefor Williams, of the Tyrian Lodge, presenting the funds to junior coordinator and co-chair Tasha Hookway, club-schools coordinator Claire Bracuti, and Kitty Vogels at the Saffrons, Eastbourne.
