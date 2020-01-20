Find out how you can enter the third Eastbourne 10k event

The Eastbourne 10k race will take place for the third time this summer.

Around 300 competitors of all abilities are expected to participate in the event on Sunday, June 28.

The race will start at 9am adjacent to the Eastbourne Bandstand, taking in much of the glorious seafront.

Race directors Liz Lumber and Sue Fry of smallfry fitness events say their goal is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable run, whilst supporting charities across the area including St Wilfred’s Hospice and the Eastbourne Sea Cadets.

At the finish, runners will be greeted with a well deserved medal and bag of protein balls (sponsored by the Protein Ball Company). Bananas, bottled water, cava & jelly babies have been donated thanks to the Beatty Road Co-op.

Wes Mechen of the Tempo Run Shop has sponsored the podium prizes and Sarah Coppard of Citrus Conveyancing has provided the race numbers.

Photographer Liam Dyson will be out and about on the course snapping the runners in action on their seafront dash.

To enter online click this link.