'Every rider was magnificent' - Eastbourne Eagles put in best away display of season in Shield semi-final

Action from Eastbourne v Leicester earlier in the season. Picture by Mike Hinves
Eastbourne Eagles put in probably their best away performance of the season tonight (July 23) at Glasgow  in the Championship Shield semi-final first leg.

They went down 47-43 in a dramatic match at the Ashfield Stadium.

The Sussex side led for most of the match against a team regarded as one of the ‘class acts’ of Speedway GB’s Championship league.

In the later stages, the home side combined to nose in front and take a small lead to the second leg at Eastbourne on August 3.

Glasgow Tigers: Craig Cook 15 (5), Rasmus Jensen 10 (5), Paul Starke 9+1 (4), Claus Vissing 7+1 (4), Kyle Bickley 5+1 (6), Conor Bailey 1 (3), James Sarjeant 0 (3) – 47

Eastbourne Eagles: Richard Lawson 12 (5), Lewi Kerr 8 (4), Alfie Bowtell 6+3 (4), Kyle Newman 6+2 (5), Edward Kennett 6+1 (5), Jason Edwards 5 (5) – 43

Eastbourne Speedway director, Ian Jordan, said: “That was our best performance of the season by a million miles.

“Every rider was magnificent.

“Right from the moment when Jason Edwards and Alfie Bowtell got the 5-1 in heat two you could see that our heat leaders had a lift.

“If you could have offered us 43 points going into the meeting, we would have bitten your hands, your arms and your legs off.

“It was a superb debut for Jason Edwards but a big shout out for every member of the team. They all did a fantastic job for us tonight.

“It certainly sets it up perfectly for the second leg at Arlington.

“There is still a massive job to do but we have given ourselves a brilliant opportunity.

“Hopefully the fans will turn out in force on Saturday night to welcome the boys home.”