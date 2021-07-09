Emma lines up another London Marathon - and this one's not in Eastbourne

Emma Trenaman is ready for another marathon

The charity is special to Emma and her family. Macmillan Cancer supported her younger sister through a successful battle with breast cancer.

Covid lockdowns meant Emma, along with Jade de Silva, had to run her London Marathon attempt as a virtual race.

She completed the marathon through the streets of Eastbourne, raising over £900 for the charity.

Continuing her support of this important charity, Emma decided she needed a new challenge for 2021 to continue raising funds.

Starting in January, with Covid restrictions still in place, Emma and fellow Female Run Wednesdays team mate Jenny Brunton pledged to run a half marathon for every month of the year and cover 3.5 million steps.

They are now halfway through the challenge. In addition, she will be running the London Marathon as a scheduled event in October 2021.