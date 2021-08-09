Efforts made to save Eastbourne diving group through restoring pool

Sussex ASA, a group that supports aquatic athletes in Sussex, has been backed by two Sussex MPs to restore the Sovereign Centre swimming pool which is where Eastbourne’s diving club – which is part of Eastbourne Swimming Club – trains.

A £10,000 repair bill to restore the one-metre board means the club can’t continue despite the lifting of covid restrictions.

Sussex Diving Manager Hilary Knott met with MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell who has pledged to support fundraising efforts. Brighton MP Caroline Lucas has also offered assistance.

Eastbourne Diving Club

Hilary said, “Losing the diving board is a great loss to diving, coaches and teachers and the divers, especially as it is the only board left at Eastbourne.

“I spent a wonderful Sunday afternoon watching the European Diving Championships and Tom Daley winning the 10-metre synchronised gold and the 10-metre individual silver.

“Tom is at the peak of his diving career but he started somewhere at grass roots level and on a one-metre board. Sussex desperately needs facilities for the future ‘Toms’”.

The diving group is one of only three clubs in the Sussex region and attracts young sports people from all over the county – produced county champions who compete in regional competitions.

Eastbourne Diving Club SUS-210408-185004001

Wendy Pritchard, chair of the Eastbourne Swimming Club, said, “With the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham it is hoped that this will encourage diving to become bigger and better in Eastbourne and Sussex County.

“I really hope that diving can return to the pool.”

Sussex ASA is currently preparing to submit fundraising bids to organisations which support grassroots sport.

In response to the issue, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “We are pleased to support this fundraising initiative.

The Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne SUS-210126-131513001

“The diving group at Eastbourne Swimming Club are key users of the diving pool and although the three-metre board is still available and the most widely used by the diving community, the one-metre board is no longer suitable for safe use.

“We would love to see this back in action and welcome any funding support that may help return it back to future use for beginners at the club.”

Club members have also set up an online fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eastbourne-club-diving