Eastbourne Triathlon to take place this weekend

Tribourne starts at 7.45am on Sunday, June 6, with the sprint distance, which is designed for novice triathletes, and will end at 1.30pm – as that is the cut off time for the standard distance competition.

The sprint distance consists of a 750m swim, 18.3km cycle and a 5km run up Beachy Head.

Organisers have described the event as ‘one of the most scenic and challenging sprint distance races in the country’ and the last competitor is expected to finish at 10.30am.

Eastbourne Triathlon. Photo by Graham Huntley. SUS-170111-133601001

At 9am the main competition, standard distance, will start with a 1,500m swim by the pier followed by a 36.6km cycle and 10km run along the seafront.

The first finisher of the standard distance race is expected to cross the line at 11am and the last bike finisher is predicted to come in at 11.30am which is when the road closures end.