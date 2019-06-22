Eastbourne Tennis Day Two in pictures: Johanna Konta, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie
Day Two of the Nature Valley International took place in fine sunshine at Devonshire Park.
Here is a selection of the best images from the eagle-eyed photographers on duty.
1. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in action during a practice session during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.
2. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Maria Sakkari of Greece signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.
3. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Johanna Konta of Great Britain poses for a photo during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.
4. Nature Valley International Qualifying - Day One
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Tennis fans enjoy the sun during qualifying for the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.