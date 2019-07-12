Eastbourne Speedway's Championship Shield and KOC semi-final dates confirmed

Eastbourne Eagles' Championship Shield semi-final dates against Glasgow Tigers have now been confirmed.

The Eagles will travel to Scotland on Tuesday July 23 (7.30pm start) before welcoming the Tigers to Arlington Stadium on Saturday August 3 (7.30pm).

The home leg replaces the scheduled Championship league fixture against Birmingham Brummies. This will be rearranged.

Co-promoter Trevor Geer is pleased to have resolved the Glasgow fixtures after some issues in finding a mutually acceptable date for all parties.

He said: "I must thank Glasgow for their co-operation in this matter, and also David and Peter Mason at Birmingham who quickly agreed to defer the planned league fixture at Arlington on August 3, so that we could arrange the Championship Shield semi-final home leg for that date.

"We must also acknowledge the support of Rob Godfrey and the British Speedway Promoters’ Association management committee in allowing us to stage the home leg three days after the planned cut-off date for the semi-final ties to be completed by July 31.

“With a number of Saturdays unavailable to us in the next few weeks (stock cars on Saturday July 13 and Saturday August 17, and Dirt Quake on Friday/Saturday August 9 and 10), we would have had to run a midweek fixture without the co-operation of all parties, which is very much appreciated."

Eastbourne have also finalised an agreement with Redcar Bears for the dates of their KOC semi-finals. The first leg will take place on Friday September 6 with the second leg provisionally agreed to take place a day later.

If the Eagles reach the final of the Championship Shield, the home leg of the final will take place on September 7 meaning the KOC semi-final will be held on Saturday September 14.

Geer added: "We would like to thank Jitendra Duffill and the Redcar Management for their very prompt agreement to these dates."

Eastbourne's next home fixture is a Championship league match against Somerset Rebels on Saturday July 27. The Fineprint Eagles will be seeking another home win to keep the club on the fringe of the play-off positions.

Geer continued: “We hope for a big crowd to support the lads in to what promises to be an exciting month ahead with semi-finals to try to win and Play Off aspirations growing.”

On Sunday July 14, the Eagles are away to Sheffield Tigers.