Eastbourne speedway aces rev up for Kent and Scunthorpe clashes

Eastbourne Eagles do battle with Poole Pirates / Picture: Mike Hinves

Highlight for the home fans is the visit of Kent Kings on Sunday (3.30pm) in the first leg of the KO Cup.

The match is all-ticket with no admission by cash or card on the day because of Covid restrictions.

Tickets are selling fast after last weekend’s Covid-limited full-house against Poole, click here to purchase via the secure online portal.

On Friday night, the HG Aerospace Eagles are at Scunthorpe in Championship league action.

Trevor Geer welcomes another local derby at Arlington after last Saturday’s drama against Poole when the Eagles snatched victory in the final race, having trailed the Pirates all night.

“Poole gave us a very tough workout but our heads never dropped, despite some bad luck," said the club co-promoter. “There is plenty of fight in this year’s team and we are going to need that against Kent to ensure we have a healthy lead for the second leg.

“In Scott Nicholls, the Kings have a real Arlington track expert. He’s been a thorn in our side on many occasion, none more so than when he rode for Leicester in 2019,” Geer said.

On Friday night (June 5), Eastbourne are at Scunthorpe in a league match.

Geer said: “This is the Eagles first away match this season and is the perfect opportunity for us to put down a marker.

“Of course, we are looking to win but if we cannot, it is vital we come back to Sussex with some points because we have kept the score close. That is our aim with every away match.”

Drew Kemp misses the trip to Scunthorpe because the following day he is representing Great Britain in the Under-19 Pairs Final at Gdansk, Poland.

Teams for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe: Josh Auty, Simon Lambert, Theo Pijper, Tero Aarnio, Thomas Jorgensen, Josh MacDonald, Jordan Palin.

Eastbourne: Edward Kennett, Tom Brennan, Kyle Newman, Lewi Kerr, Richard Lawson, Jason Edwards, TBA

Teams for Eastbourne

Eastbourne: Edward Kennett, Tom Brennan, Kyle Newman, Lewi Kerr, Richard Lawson, Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp.

Kent: Scott Nicholls, Paul Hurry, Paul Starke, Tom Bacon, Cameron Heeps, Ben Morley, Jack Thomas (G).