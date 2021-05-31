Eastbourne Seagulls face derby clash with Kent Royals

Jake Knight is in the Seagulls team in Kent / Picture: Mike Hinves

On Saturday, the Eagles pipped Poole by one point at Arlington - and the club’s second string are at Kent this afternoon (May 31).

The Eastbourne Seagulls face the Kent Royals in National Development League action at Central Park, Sittingbourne.

The Sussex club give a debut to Danno Verge who comes into the team in place of the injured Henry Atkins.

Verge is a former Kent rider and will be looking to make a mark having originally been left out of the Eastbourne team for the season.

Team boss Will Pottinger said the Seagulls were focused on getting a win and, if not, coming away with the bonus point for losing by fewer than seven points.

He said: “It is going to be a tough match. They have a strong team.

“We welcome Danno to the team and hope he can make a good contribution points wise as he has big boots to fill in as the replacement for Henry Atkins and what his scoring potential would have been.

“Danno has plenty of knowledge of the track and hopefully he can use that to advantage and score plenty of points for the Seagulls and help us get a result.

“Richard [Andrews] has done well there in the past and Nathan [Albitt] had a short spell at Kent in 2019. There are plenty of teams in the Seagulls team who have experience of the track.

“It is important they put that knowledge to good use and score plenty of points and we come away with the bragging rights.

“The Eastbourne/Kent matches are well contested and it is a match that everyone looks forward to.”