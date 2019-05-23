Eastbourne Rowing Club reunited with trophy after 133 years

A silver biscuit barrel, which was awarded to a gentleman called Arthur Huntingdon in 1886 has recently been returned to Eastbourne Rowing Club.

The Club received a letter from Carole Barnes who is from Blackburn in Lancashire, stating her Great Aunt had recently passed away, aged 100. In her personal effects, a silver biscuit barrel was found with a note inside it saying that this barrel was “presented to Arthur Huntingdon before 1886 by Eastbourne Rowing Club”.

Club members continue to research its history. Carole and her husband travelled from Blackburn to Eastbourne to “hand back” the trophy to what they believe is its rightful home. It was gratefully received and will be presented to a winning Novice crew in the upcoming Eastbourne Regatta.

The annual regatta will be held tomorrow (Saturday May 25). Crews will be racing from Fisherman’s Green to the Pier and back between 11am – 5pm. It is a great event, where Eastbourne welcome crews from around the South East Coast to compete.

For further information please visit www.eastbournerc.co.uk, or via their Facebook page or pop down to Fisherman’s Green.