Eastbourne Rovers rise to challenge at Warren Hill

Eastbourne Rovers at Warren Hill

Hailsham Harriers successfully hosted the event and 390 runners from 15 clubs participated on the five-mile undulating South Downs course.

Grace Baker from Hastings AC was first female with Eastbourne Rovers’ Sue Fry second and Lewes runner Andrea Sansottera taking third spot.

First man home was Polegate Plodder Patrick Marsden with a 13-second lead over second placed Will Withercombe of Hastings Runner. Ben Pepler from Lewes AC placed third.

Bryn Smith

Eastbourne Rovers’ Stuart Pelling was seventh overall, with his team-mates Richard Davis 21st, Keith Axell 30th, Yurij Korchev 33rd, Ben Skinner 113th, Mike Thompson 143rd, Stu York 299th and Alan Roberts 379th.

Rovers ladies performed well with Fry second followed by team-mates Alison Moore, Heather Jenner and Emma Cooper.

Eastbourne Rover Juniors raced well once again with Fin Lumber-Fry continuing his fine spell of form by winning the under-13s category.

Under-11s Fox Andrews and Byron Roberts showed their hard work in training is paying off with strong runs placing them fourth and sixth among a competitive field of young athletes.

Shania Martlew

Experienced runner Dermot O Rourke had a fine finish up the hill to place third under-15 boy.

Rovers juniors coach Jenny Brown said: “The children have shown dedication to their training at the club and the result of their hard work is shown with their impressive placings.”

INDOOR SCENE

Eastbourne Rovers athletes have started the indoor season in fine form.

A small contingent travelled to the Lee Valley Athletic Centre for the latest fixture.

Bryn Smith smashed his PB in the 60m, first from 7.06 to 7.03 then, in his second race, breaking the seven-second barrier for first place in his race with an amazing 6.95.

He also produced his fastest opener in the 200m, coming second in 22.1 secs.

Shania Martlew produced a good opener close to her best with 8.15 in the 60m. She is hoping to get closer to the eight-second barrier in the Sussex indoor championships in February.

Earlier in January Cara Maker got her first long jump competition under her belt, leaping 4,94m. She will be out to clear 5m again once the indoor season is in full swing.