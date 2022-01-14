Eastbourne parkrun record broken by Bloor

Harriet Bloor at the Eastbourne parkrun

The previous female record holder was seasoned athlete Julie Briggs of Arena 80). Bloor began her running journey as a youngster training with Hailsham Harriers before transitioning to Lewes AC.

Not only did she break the record, she also ran the fastest time recorded by a female at any UK parkrun on New Year’s Day.

Delighted Bloor said: ‘I have a tradition of running Eastbourne parkrun on New Year’s Day. I came very close to breaking the record two years ago and then we went into lockdown so I haven’t had the chance to go for it since.”

Bloor is at Loughborough University and recently ran a personal best over the 5k distance in 16.38.

She said: “I felt ready to reattempt the record. Eastbourne is my local parkrun so am very pleased to have broken the course record by over a minute. I am looking forward to coming back again soon and seeing how fast I can go on the course.”

For the next few months Bloor will be focusing on cross country races including the national inter-counties championships in March.

On Saturday, January 29, Eastbourne parkrun will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Event director Mike Thompson said: ‘We are hoping regulars and first timers will come along to walk, jog or run the 5k course & to help mark the occasion’. To participate, simply bring along your unique barcode which you can get by visiting www.parkrun.org.uk/eastbourne/

Since the event began, there have been 460 events, averaging 210 participants per week, with 11,582 finishers.