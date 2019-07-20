Eastbourne fighter hopes to become bareknuckle boxing hero

Bachir Fakhouri reckons he has a puncher’s chance of becoming a bareknuckle boxing hero.

The 38 year old from Eastbourne has quit cage fighting to compete in a lucrative bareknuckle tournament that will be screened live on Sky.

‘Prizefighter’ gets underway at London’s O2 Indigo on Saturday, September 14 – and the winner of three fights claims a £10,000 prize and a shot at the world featherweight championship.

Fakhouri has thrilled fans during his cage career – and says they shouldn’t blink in his bareknuckle career.

“These bareknuckle guys are tough,” he said, “but once I land, it’s over.

“I’m not a boxer – and I don’t pretend to be. I’m not going to jab and move, I’m a striker, a puncher.

“Everyone I’ve ever trained with has told me how hard I hit and without gloves on, I’m going to be hitting harder than ever. I had a good pro career in K1.

“I won the British title and fought all over the world, but it got to the stage where I thought I had gone as far as I could and bareknuckle boxing is where it’s at now.

“People don’t want to see boxers jabbing each other all night. They want to see a fight – and that’s what I do.

“This will suit me.”

Fakhouri has been fighting for a long time. He took up Taekwondo at 10 years old and went on to have Olympic trials.

He says that in recent years, he’s lost a bit of appetite for competing, but bareknuckle boxing has brought that back.

“I’ve never trained for a while,” said the father of three, “because I didn’t think I had to.

“But I’m training seven days every week for this.

“I’ve been to a few of the bareknuckle shows before and they are amazing. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

