Eastbourne Eagles' wait to get started drags on
Tuesday's scheduled Championship KO Cup match at Central Park between the Kent Kings and the Eastbourne HG Aerospace Eagles has been postponed because of a waterlogged track.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:34 pm
Torrential rain at Central Park this afternoon (Monday, May 24) has made it impossible to stage the fixture. The re-staging date is Tuesday, July 6, at 6.30pm.
It follows the loss of planned Eagles and Eastbourne Seagulls fixtures at Arlington Stadium on Saturday because of a downpour - these would have been the first fixtures at the Eagles' home base for 602 days.