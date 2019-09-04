Eastbourne Eagles star winning race to be fit for semi-final clash

Eastbourne Speedway captain Edward Kennett is winning his race to be fit for this weekend’s KO Cup semi-final ties against Redcar.

The Hailsham-based flyer withdrew from last Saturday’s home match after a crash aggravated an arm injury.

Club director Ian Jordan said they were closely monitoring Kennett’s recovery but had high hopes he would be fit for the semi-final first leg at Redcar on Friday and the return 24 hours later at Arlington Stadium.

Reserve Alfie Bowtell is out, although he is making good progress after suffering a knee injury last month in the league win at Newcastle.

Bowtell has a small chip to the top of his fibia but the knee is OK and the ligaments are not as bad as initially though.

He plans extensive physiotherapy and "may" be fit to ride again this season.

Jordan added: “We will support him fully in making the right decision for his long-term health and well-being and monitor week by week.”

Full details of the team for the Redcar matches will be given later in the week.

The result of an appeal for the Fineprint Eagles to be allowed to include Danyon Hume in their team is awaited.

KO Cup semi-final, second leg: Eastbourne v Redcar at Arlington Stadium on Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm