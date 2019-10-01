Eastbourne Eagles reveal initial plans for 2020 season

Eastbourne Speedway revealed initial plans for next season within minutes of the chequered flag falling on the final heat of the 2019 campaign.

Fans crowded the clubhouse for a Press conference and were delighted to hear that two of this year’s stars, Lewi Kerr and Kyle Newman, are lined-up to make a return to Arlington.

Few in the room expected such an announcement and supporters were delighted with the news.

The signings are subject to agreement with their parent clubs but it looks like a done deal.

Seventeen-year-old Jason Edwards also seems to be on his way back to the Fineprint Eagles in 2020.

Speedway is now approaching its “silly season” with rumours abounding as to the shape of speedway next year.

For much of the summer there have been whispers of “One Big League” next season (merging the Premiership and the Championship, where the Eagles ride) but the rumour mill on that theory has suddenly gone quiet.

Nothing will finally be nailed down until the promoters’ annual meeting in November.

Racing at Arlington Stadium came to a soggy end on Saturday as rain fell from just before the start of the meeting.

Eastbourne beat Birmingham by 37 points to 23 with the match halted after ten heats. The result stands.

Newman described how bad it was.

“In my last ride I got out of the start so it was nice and clean for me. Even then I was pulling away tear-offs, so that shows how bad it was.

“We got the job done, everyone has gone home safe and sound,” he said.

Off-track, the Eagles announced that David Rollison, who lives in Eastbourne, will be the new commercial manager.

Club Director Ian Jordan said: “David has been an outstanding find for us this season and his tireless work on the Community Programme has been a revelation.

“I am confident David will not only be a great success in his role, but will also be the first of a number of key appointments as part of the succession planning that any successful business needs.”