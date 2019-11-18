Eastbourne Eagles re-sign two key riders

Edward Kennett and Richard Lawson will once again be Eastbourne Eagles in 2020.

Club director Ian Jordan announced this morning (November 18) that both had re-signed.

The Arlington outfit’s team for the next campaign is now taking shape.

At this year’s final meeting, it was announced that Eastbourne intended to bring back Kyle Newman and Lewi Kerr, subject to approval from their parent clubs.

Agreements have been reached and Eastbourne can confirm that Kerr and Newman will ride in the Sussex club’s forthcoming campaign.

There was also a huge indication at the last meeting that the Eagles’ teen star from south Essex, Jason Edwards, would be back.

That is now confirmed.

Hassocks-based Eagle Tom Brennan, who missed a large part of last year through injury, had earlier been announced as riding for Eastbourne when the tapes go up next spring.

He has made a good recovery from his injury and at present is riding in Australia where is re-gaining full racing fitness.

The announced team so far is:

Tom Brennan, Jason Edwards, Edward Kennett, Lewi Kerr, Richard Lawson and Kyle Newman.

It just leaves one place to be filled.

Ian Jordan said: We are delighted Richard and Edward have agreed to return to join us for 2020.

“Together with Lewi Kerr they form formidable Heat Leader trio, both at Arlington and away, as their impressive 2019 statistics show.

“We are very grateful for the co-operation that we have received from Glasgow and King's Lynn in agreeing to again allow Richard and Lewi to ride for us on loan.”

Jordan said the Hailsham-based Kennett made an outstanding start to last season before aggravating a serious arm injury that he suffered in 2018.

“He plans to seek further medical treatment to help resolve some of the pain he endured in the latter half of the season. We have no doubt and full confidence that a fully fit Edward will again be a massive asset and a big scorer home and away,” Jordan said.

“Kyle made a huge impression on everyone at Arlington after joining us in May. We are very much indebted to and thank Matt Ford at Poole for agreeing a further loan agreement for Kyle.

“With an average of just over 5, and a settled environment, we think he is probably the best value second-string in the league.

“We look forwards to Kyle and Tom [Brennan] progressing and giving us a strong ‘engine room’.

“Jason returns on a 2-point average having gained some notable scalps and a lot of experience in his initial spell in the Championship and we have every confidence that he will continue to thrive and improve in 2020, Jordan said.

He added that the final name on the team-sheet would be announced in the next few days.

“We believe that we are in great shape on the track and with some significant additions planned to our ‘off-track team’ before Christmas, we are already very excited about 2020,” Jordan concluded.

Colin North RIP

Eastbourne Speedway sends it condolences to the family and friends of Colin North, of Teng Tools.

Colin, aged 60, died in an accident during a stock car meeting at Birmingham Wheels Raceway on Saturday.

Speedway Great Britain said: "British Speedway has lost a loyal sponsor and friend with the sad passing of Colin North, of Teng Tools.”