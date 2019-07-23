Eastbourne Eagles' new boy to debut in semi-finals

Eastbourne Speedway’s new signing Jason Edwards will make his professional debut for the club in the white heat of a semi-final tie.

The 16-year-old from Essex will start at reserve for the Fineprint Eagles in the first leg of their Championship Shield match at Glasgow tonight (Tuesday, July 23).

Edwards, who was signed last week, rode in last year’s double winning Eastbourne team in the National Development League.

He has been brought back to Eastbourne as the club seeks to win silverware on its return to the middle tier of the sport.

Edwards said it was all about him getting experience and “realistically about trying to get a point in every ride and just get used to this level of speedway”.

He added: “Glasgow at the moment are one of the best clubs in British speedway.

“I know it will be tough but the track is great, so we will see how it goes.”

Eastbourne will be without Georgie Wood at Glasgow as he is unwell.

Other eligible team members will cover Woods’ programmed rides through the rider replacement regulations.

The second leg of the Shield semi-final is at Arlington Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

Next home match at Arlington is this coming Saturday (July 27) when Somerset visit in Championship league action.

