Eastbourne Eagles' away-day blues continue

Ben Morley of Eastbourne Eagles. Picture by Ian Groves

Eastbourne Eagles suffered yet another away defeat, this time going down 51-39 in a Championship league fixture at Sheffield Tigers on Sunday (July 14).

The Sussex club have yet to win away from home this season – or, for that matter, register any losing bonus points.

The poor form away from Arlington Stadium is now hitting the club’s play-off hopes, although they have made the semi-finals of the Championship Shield and the KO Cup.

At Sheffield, it was a familiar story with the match gradually slipping away from the Fineprint Eagles from the off.

At half-way, they were 29-19 down and there was no sustained rally across the closing stages.

A 4-2 in the penultimate heat gave Eastbourne a flicker of hope that they could score a bonus point but that was blanked out as Sheffield hit the only 5-1 of the day to run out comfortable winners.

Sheffield Tigers:

Danny King 15 (5), Kyle Howarth 10+1 (5), Ty Proctor 9+1 (4), Ryan MacDonald 7+1 (6), Drew Kemp 5 (4), Zaine Kennedy 5 (6), Broc Nicol rider replacement – 51

Eastbourne Eagles:

Richard Lawson 14 (6), Lewi Kerr 10 (5), Edward Kennett 5 (4), Alfie Bowtell 5 (5), Kyle Newman 3+1 (4), Ben Morley 1+1 (3), Georgie Wood 1 (3) – 39

