Eastbourne Boxing's Billy Hipperson chalks up another win

Eastbourne Boxing Club's Super-heavyweight Billy Hipperson chalked up another win with a solid performance in Southampton against the London and Home Counties champion Adriatik Bhardhoshi on Saturday. At stake was a place in the semi-final of the national junior development championships. This was the third meeting of the pair with Billy having won the previous two. Sticking to his boxing skills and avoiding the ropes and corners, Billy outscored the big punching and heavier Adriatik with sharp jabs and stinging uppercuts, taking a unanimous points decision. The penultimate round of the championships will take place next Saturday in Swindon. In the senior championships, Eastbourne Boxing Club's Lightweight Ayo Fubusula lost a valiant battle against the London champion, Earlsfield's Ahmed Hatim. Ayo's next challenge will be an international competition when Eastbourne Boxing Club travel to Bologna in Italy with a select team. This will also be on Saturday.

