Eastbourne Boxing Club starlet wins prestigious title in decision victory

Eastbourne Boxing Club’s 16 year-old super-heavyweight Billy Hipperson became England’s National Development Champion on Saturday after an emphatic win in the final against Birmingham’s unbeaten prospect Connor Young in Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Boxing a taller opponent for the first time, Billy, who is 6 foot 5 inches himself, had to adapt his tactics to ensure his punches landed first.

Hipperson's hand is raised in victory

Billy started cautiously in the first round, assessing the power and quality of his opponent’s work.

In the second half of the round Billy’s aggressive and fast paced combinations consistently pushed Connor back to the ropes and made it difficult for him to set up his own attacks.

In the second Billy continued to force the pace, adding accurate and powerful body shots.

Sticking to his game plan, Billy saw out the third round with a dominant display of front foot boxing and all five judges awarded him the victory and with it, the national title.

Hipperson jabs at Young

Winning the prestigious National Development Championships is a great achievement for Billy whose first competitive bout was only 12 months ago.

The next stage in his boxing journey is now beginning as Billy faces London’s England representative Aloys Youmbi on Saturday, November 30 at Eastbourne’s Skateworld.