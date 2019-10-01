Eastbourne Boxing Club’s Super-heavyweight wins title

Eastbourne Boxing Club’s Super-heavyweight Billy Hipperson has kicked off the season with two solid wins, securing the Southern Counties Development title.

The first of TWO tough battles took place in Peacehaven last Saturday (21st October) when Moulescoomb’s previously undefeated Vinnie Waddey pushed Billy all the way in an epic contest of non-stop action that was decided in Billy’s favour by a split decision. On Saturday (September 28), Billy travelled to Kent to face another Brighton boxer in Hillcrest’s Alfie Pickering.

Billy’s focus this time was to box, move and control the ring, rather than to get drawn into another toe-to-toe slug-fest. He did this very impressively, delivering crisp accurate punches from distance.

The referee stepped in half-way through the final round to protect a very brave Alfie from further punishment.

The next step for the Eastbourne College A-Level student is the quarter final of the national championships in which the South-east champions take on the South-west champions in Southampton on Saturday October 12.

“Billy is brimming with confidence and can’t wait to get back in the ring” said his proud Father and Coach Paul Hipperson.