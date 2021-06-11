Eastbourne 10k set to prove as popular as ever

The Eastbourne 10k start/finish line

Local tennis enthusiasts lucky enough to have acquired a ticket for the Viking International will no doubt hope for a warm sunny morning at Devonshire Park. But, when the 300 participants in the Eastbourne 10k run along the seafront, a gentle south-westerly breeze might be more welcome at their 8.30am start line.

The popular event, now in its third year, will see runners of all ages and abilities turn Eastbourne’s celebrated “Breathe It In!” catch phrase into a happy reality. Beautifully summed up by its organisers as “The Friendly, Flat and Fast Seafront 10k”, the event takes a route from its Bandstand Middle Prom start, heading west on the lower prom to Holywell. The runners then turn heading eastwards to pass the pier, Fisherman’s Green & along the prom to pass the Sovereign Centre before retracing the route back to the finish at the Bandstand.

Entries sold out some time ago, and event plans will take full account of COVID rules and precautions. “We are very conscious of the need to avoid excess crowds,” says organiser Sue Fry.

The seafront is a superb location for the 10k

“We are not encouraging spectators at the start of the 10k. Much better to find yourself a nice clear vantage point along the route, and enjoy the fresh air and the seafront as well as cheering on the runners. They will probably appreciate it more when they’re midway through the 10 kilometres!”

“Even with our nice early 8.30am start, it’s likely to be hot, but runners can take a dip in the sea afterwards - to cool off and ease their tired muscles!”

A huge list of sponsors and supporters will help cover costs. They include Brewers, who generously paid for all race packs including race numbers, timing chips & tee shirts to be sent to all runners. CLIF have supported providing their yummy protein bar treats for every runner crossing the line. The special event t-shirts & vests were supplied at a discounted price by Ashprint of South Street, and, from Beatty Road Co-Op Store, supplies of water, bananas – and Cava! “Ah yes, the Cava is for the winners’ celebrations,” Sue hastens to explain. “It certainly isn’t to refresh the runners en route!”

After expenses, donations will be made to this year’s chosen causes, RNLI Eastbourne Sea Cadets & the local St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Over 30 friendly volunteers will be dotted along the course plus additional help from the RNLI cadets & MPCT learners. Talented local photographer Liam Dyson will also be snapping the runners on their 10k seafront scamper.

There are prizes – donated by Wes Mechen of Tempo Run Shop in Susans Road – for the first three men and women home, and also age group prizes. But every runner gets a medal, sponsored by TDS Ultra as a reward for their seafront dash! The bib numbers have once again been sponsored by Citrus Conveyancing & spot prizes donated by the local cafe Fuscuardis.