Eastbourne 10k organisers praise runners, helpers and sponsors - picture gallery

The race was held on a nice Sunday morning on the seafront and as reported last week, Patrick Marsden won the men’s race in a new course record time of 35:18. In the ladies’ race, winner Rachel Hillman set a new course record in 37:15. Sue Fry, one of the organisers, said: “We raised £2631 at our third 10k through our sponsorship and race online entry donations.

“This figure will be shared between our chosen charities the Eastbourne Sea Cadets and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“Sponsors were Brewers Decorators, TDS Ultra, Clements & Harris, CLIF, Citrus Conveyancing, Beatty Rd Coop, Tempo Run Shop, Fuscuardis, Intrinsic, Clarke Roofing, David (lead bike), plus two private donors.

“The RNLI sea cadets and MPCT learners were in uniform & helped out on the day as well as over 30 friendly volunteers dotted around the course.”

Liz Lumber and Sue Fry are the race directors. Their 11-year-old son Fin Lumber-Fry helped on the day along with his friends Fox and Liam.

1. Runners, sponsors and helpers all helped make this year's Eastbourne 10k a big success / Pictures: Liam Dyson Buy photo

2. Runners, sponsors and helpers all helped make this year's Eastbourne 10k a big success / Pictures: Liam Dyson Buy photo

3. Runners, sponsors and helpers all helped make this year's Eastbourne 10k a big success / Pictures: Liam Dyson Buy photo

4. Runners, helpers and sponsors all helped make the Eastbourne 10k a big success / Picture: Liam Dyson Buy photo